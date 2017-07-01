Chief mourned

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Grand daughter and Namesake Adi Laite Koto Koroirua hold the photo of her grandmother late Marama Na Tui Ba Adi Laite Koto koroirua at Nailaga Village Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Vanua o Koronubu and Bukuya is mourning the death of the Tui Ba, Adi Laite Koroirua, who passed away last week at the Lautoka Hospital.

Adi Laite, 78, suffered a short illness before her death.

Her granddaughter and namesake, Adi Laite, said the family of the chief were preparing for her funeral at the chiefly village of Nailaga, Ba, next week.

She said the former nurse is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.

Nailaga Village headman Seremaia Tuwai said nearby villages began visiting Nailaga on Wednesday to pay their final respects.

"We also received groups from the business community in Ba, the Fiji Police Force and the Ba Town Council," he said.

Mr Tuwai said visits from other chiefly families in the country would also be made to the former chief's home.

Adi Laite's body will make its final journey to Nailaga next Tuesday.