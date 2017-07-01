Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chief mourned

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 01, 2017

THE Vanua o Koronubu and Bukuya is mourning the death of the Tui Ba, Adi Laite Koroirua, who passed away last week at the Lautoka Hospital.

Adi Laite, 78, suffered a short illness before her death.

Her granddaughter and namesake, Adi Laite, said the family of the chief were preparing for her funeral at the chiefly village of Nailaga, Ba, next week.

She said the former nurse is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.

Nailaga Village headman Seremaia Tuwai said nearby villages began visiting Nailaga on Wednesday to pay their final respects.

"We also received groups from the business community in Ba, the Fiji Police Force and the Ba Town Council," he said.

Mr Tuwai said visits from other chiefly families in the country would also be made to the former chief's home.

Adi Laite's body will make its final journey to Nailaga next Tuesday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  2. 15 qualify
  3. Debt level to rise
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Massive state borrowing
  6. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  7. Union rejects budget
  8. Chief mourned
  9. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)