Adi Josivini passes on

A CHIEF from the province of Ba, Adi Josivini Naburenimaravu Mataitoga, passed away earlier this week after a short illness.

In a statement, representatives of the Vanua o Betoraurau said the Yada Momo ni Vanua o Betoraurau (Sabeto, Nadi) Adi Josivini, was a leading figure in the development and empowerment of women in the Tikina o Sabeto, and spearheaded numerous successful projects.

"She was also one of the very active chieftess in the province of Ba," the statement stated.

Adi Josivini is the widow of the late Tui Sabeto, Ratu Kaliova Mataitoga.

She was originally from Cuvu, Nadroga, with maternal links to Taunovo, Vatulele.

Preparations for the chief's funeral has commenced while the traditional protocol of conveying the message of her passing were also being observed.

Adi Josivini will be laid to rest today at the Sautabu Vaka-Momo ni Vanua o Betoraurau in Sabeto.

She is the younger sister of the late Ratu Osea Gavidi, a former politician and traditional kingmaker of Nadroga Province.

She is survived by 13 children, 30 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.