Police charge man in trespassing case

POLICE have charged the man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun in Labasa early this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim's chickens had been trespassing the man's compound which he did not like.

As a result, he allegedly used the firearm to threaten the victim at Vatunibale, outside Labasa Town.

Ms Naisoro said the man has been charged with one count of criminal intimidation and carrying a firearm with intent to cause an offence.

Police confiscated the firearm which is used to execute livestock.

This is the second similar incident to be reported in the North.

The first alleged incident happened in December last year in which a resident of Benau allegedly threatened his neighbour because the neighbour's chickens were trespassing his compound.

In this case, Ms Naisoro said police were yet to charge the man who allegedly threatened his neighbour Pritika Prasad, who was feeding her chickens when the incident happened.

Ms Naisoro said the details of that case were referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for vetting.

Police also confiscated the rifle used in the first incident last year.