Students lobby against drug use

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, July 01, 2017

IN ending the week-long campaign against drugs, students of primary schools in Labasa were reminded about the importance of preventing drug abuse.

Drama, dances and placards of anti-drug messages were part of the celebration at St Mary's and Holy Family primary schools.

At St Mary's School, students performed a drama about a family who prayed together and did everything together yet their daughter faced the trials of a teenage mother.

Following this drama, school head Sunil Dutt called on parents to get to know their children better.

"There are a lot of different social ills we face today and as parents we need to know our children better and this includes the kind of friends they hang out with," he said.

"This annual event organised by the Ministry of Education has been effective and it is creating a very good platform to send out messages of fighting against drug use.

"It has also helped us inform our students and parents about ways of preventing teenage pregnancies, child abuse, violence in schools, non-communicable diseases, suicide, depression and many other issues."

Mr Dutt said it was imperative that students respect their parents.

"Children need to obey their parents and respect them because this is also biblical," he said.

"Parents are also becoming receptive towards accepting these messages and their attitudes have changed which is a very positive sign.

"When everyone accepts that we have a role to play to save our children from social ills, then the years to come will be great."








