Mud crab farming

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers from Tavea, Navunievu and Navakasiga learn how to make cages for crab fattening. Picture: SUPPLIED

SEVENTEEN women from the villages of Waisa and Navunievu in Bua will now reap more revenue from their produce after learning how to farm quality crabs.

Organised by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), the workshop taught women how to produce crabs that were marketable.

WCS researcher Margaret Fox said during the training, mud crab fishers were taught to raise crabs in the cage, which was also known as the "fattening" process.

Ms Fox said this was post-harvest culture technique involving immature and baby mud crabs being harvested then put in cages and fed until the crabs are big enough to be sold.

"This technique increases the quality of crabs and reduces fishers' effort and time for regular collection," she said.

"Participants at the training were amazed by the information they gathered in a few days and were excited to use crab fattening method.

"Our goal was to highlight the importance of understanding market value of mud crabs and raising good quality crabs for a better price when these fishers sell them at the market."

Participant and Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area's (FLMMA) Tarusila Veibi said the workshop was very beneficial to women in the village.

Ms Veibi said the workshop taught women how to construct cages for the crabs and also their fattening processes.

"In the past women would spend long hours hunting for these crabs in mangrove patches and swamps and if they caught crabs they would be smaller in size," she said.