Naupoto briefed on program

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 01, 2017

REPUBLIC of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto was briefed during his visit to Australia last week on the progress of the Pacific Patrol Boat replacement program and forecasted delivery dates for Fiji's new patrol boats which are scheduled to be delivered in 2022.

A statement by RFMF on Thursday stated the military commander's visit followed his acceptance of an invitation from the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of Australian Defence Force (ADF), Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin for a an official visit to Canberra.

Rear Admiral Naupoto held a strategic meeting with Mr Binskin and his service chiefs which included the chief of army, chief of navy and chief of air forces.

He also visited the Australian Defence Force Peace Operations Training Centre and toured the Norship Industries in Cairns Queensland to inspect the progress of the refit of RFNS Kikau.

Rear Admiral Naupoto was briefed on the progress of the refit by the refit project manager and engineers of Norship Industries, Royal Australian Navy specialists and International Policy Division of the Australian Ministry of Defence personnel.

Also undergoing refits at the Cairns Shipyard are Pacific Patrol Boats from Tonga, Vanuatu, and the Solomons.








