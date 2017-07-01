Parties want Saneem out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne stresses a point during the political parties press conference in Suva. The coalition wants Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem removed from the job. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE coalition of opposition political parties remains firm in its demand that Mohammed Saneem be removed from the position of Supervisor of Elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, the coalition expressed no confidence in Mr Saneem.

The coalition was responding to a statement by the Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra that Mr Saneem would not be removed.

The coalition's statement was signed by the Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry and the Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne.

"Our latest objection to Mr Saneem regarding his decision to award the contract for the election management system to NADRA, which stands discredited by a series of alleged scams involving its top officials stuffing ballot boxes in Pakistani elections, and accepting bribes for providing false IDs to terrorists and refugees," the coalition claimed.

The coalition claimed that Mr Saneem did not meet the minimum qualifications required for the post when it was advertised prior to the 2014 General Election.

"Indeed, in its 2014 report the former commission said it questioned Mr Saneem's appointment and suggested that the post be readvertised rather than accept Mr Saneem in that position," it said.

"We must warn the commission that it stands in danger of losing public confidence if it does not change its attitude to assist in the process of making our election free, fair and credible."