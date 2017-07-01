Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Former scholars plan body

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, July 01, 2017

MOVES have started to form a national body to represent former students of Natabua High School in Lautoka.

A group of former Natabua students living in Suva are behind the move to get the respective ex-scholars alumni together under one umbrella.

The former students, including representatives of different alumni, will meet at Suva Grammar School at 1pm today to discuss the move and finalise things.

Ana Saro, a member of the facilitating committee, said there were plans to have the planned organisation as a worldwide body for all the Natabua alumni.

"We contacted most of them in Fiji and around the world through our alumni page on Facebook," she said.

"Some of the alumni have organised buses to bring the ex-scholars to Suva for the meeting, which will be on Facebook live."

Ms Saro said some representatives of the Natabua alumni overseas nominated themselves for certain positions.

She said they were expecting about 150 or more ex-scholars to attend the meeting today.

"We will regulate the national body and make sure that all ex-scholars' hard work is recognised, there is transparency and accountability. We want comradeship," she said.








