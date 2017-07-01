Kaila! stars raise bar to new level

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Kaila! Star Search round 2 finalists with the Fiji Times Ltd publisher and general manager Hank Arts. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Kaila! Star Search competition continues to elevate to a new level each year, increasing the mileage of raw talent discovered in the country.

An increasingly high number of supporters attending Kaila! Star Search Competitions each week has been a clear indication of how Fiji has become appreciative of the art of singing and dancing.

The 15 finalists who have made it through to the quarter-finals consist of a diverse range of talents reflecting the creative works showcased by youths in Fiji.

From solo singers, to hip-hop dancers, to cultural, contemporary acts, including dual acts, the show is for everyone and every performer has a story to share.

In a bid to continue providing a platform for local talent, The Fiji Times is committed to continue its support for such an initiative as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The quarter-finals for the competition will be held on July 13 at Village 6 cinemas.