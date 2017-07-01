Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Bid to eradicate the plastic problem

Margaret Wise
Saturday, July 01, 2017

THE Government has promised to step up its efforts to eradicate the plastic bags problem by imposing a 10 cents tax on plastic bags at retail outlets.

This new tax will come into force on August 1 at point of sale registers.

Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Government wanted to discourage the proliferation of plastic bags that could escape easily into the environment.

M Sayed-Khaiyum said plastic bags had found their way into fields, roadsides, motorways and into the ocean where they were serious danger to marine life.

"This tax will curtail and force retailers and consumers alike to use only what they need that will be of benefit to the environment.

"Consumers will be doing service to the environment in avoiding this tax when they use their own bags."

To complement this initiative, the Ministry of Women will work with supermarkets so they can work with women and women groups to engage and make reusable bags for use in supermarkets.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the move was a creative way to turn an environment challenge into an economic opportunity.








