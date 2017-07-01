Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Project to attract overseas investment

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 01, 2017

IN addition to sugarcane, agriculture and tourism, Government will also build a manufacturing service zone in Wairabetia, Lautoka.

Attorney-General and the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said an allocation of $8 million would go towards this project.

While announcing the 2017-2018 National Budget on Thursday night, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this development would encourage investment from international investors.

"The zone will target ICT, manufacturing, supply management and other medium deluxe firms that would generate over 5000 employment once it was established," he said.

"This is another way to create high skilled jobs for the local economy.

"The reason why we placed this in Wairabetia, Lautoka is because these services need access to a sea port and the airport and Wairabetia fits that perfectly."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said an insurance venture with the Reserve Bank of Fiji would also receive a financial boost in the new fiscal year.

"Government is working very closely with the Reserve Bank of Fiji on a crop insurance program where Government will share the premium cost with the farmer.

"An allocation of $350,000 has been given for this purpose. Some insurance studies will commence in the next few weeks in this respect."








