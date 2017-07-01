$17.5m connectivity

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT will set aside $17.5 million for the completion of the cable connection project to Vanua Levu known as the Walesi Platform.

While announcing the 2017-2018 National Budget, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this would double broadband speed for members of the public in the Northern Division.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the platform was expected to supercede current internet coverage in the North by the end of December this year.

"Access to free television in places like Bua, the interior of Ra and our maritime islands like Lau, Yasawa and Rotuma will all have access," he said.

"We will achieve this through the use of both terrestrial and satellite technology to extend coverage to the very remote areas of Fiji."

Meanwhile, members of the public in the North had raised their concerns on the need for speedy internet and mobile phone network coverage in the North.

Naqara businessman Mukesh Chottu said that internet coverage on Taveuni was pathetic, adding that it needed to improve to facilitate easier business transactions for the business sector.

Mr Chottu said the business community on the island and the North often missed out on the advantages that the internet provided for businesses.

During a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Bua recently, the Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said Bua Province was cut out from the country because they were not aware of Fiji's current affair news.

Ratu Orisi said people in the province could only access the Papua New Guinean current affairs through SKY Pacific which was the only television channel available in their area.