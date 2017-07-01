Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bid to increase commodities

Shayal Devi
Saturday, July 01, 2017

A RANGE of programs undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture will focus on increasing the production of commodities like root crops, tropical fruits, vegetables, spices, coconut products, cocoa, poultry, dairy and livestock.

Programs listed in the 2017-2018 National Budget supplement include the Ag­riculture Marketing Au­th­ority, which was allocated $5.6 million.

The funds will be used to support the marketing of agriculture commodities for farmers in rural areas.

The Infrastructure Development for Market Ac­cess program was allocated $1m to cover assi­s­tance for infrastructure development such as the construction of pack ho­uses and cool storage facilities for processors and farmer organisations.

One of the main areas the program addresses is key value chain issues affecting farmers, especially small holder farms in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Government's demand driven programs have also received allocations during the budget. They are:

* Rural and outer islands program — $1.5m;

* Export promotion program — $1m;

* Food security program — $1m;

* Crop extension services — $1m;

* Livestock extension services — $0.8m;

* Agriculture research — $1m;

* Land clearing — $1.5m;

* Flatland development — $0.5m;

* Farm access roads — $2.5m;

* Construction of a new agronomy lab — $1.3m;

* Purchase of equipment for chemistry lab — $0.4m;

* Nadi River Flood Rehabilitation Project — $10m;

* Drainage and flood protection — $7m;

* Drainage subsidy — $3m;

* Purchase of dredgers — $3m;

* Sugarcane infield drainage scheme — $2m;

* Maintenance of irrigation schemes — $1.5m;

* Watershed management — $1.4m; and

* Maintenance of drainage — municipal councils: $1.3m.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  2. 15 qualify
  3. Debt level to rise
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Massive state borrowing
  6. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  7. Union rejects budget
  8. Chief mourned
  9. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)