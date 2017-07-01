Bid to increase commodities

/ Front page / News

A RANGE of programs undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture will focus on increasing the production of commodities like root crops, tropical fruits, vegetables, spices, coconut products, cocoa, poultry, dairy and livestock.

Programs listed in the 2017-2018 National Budget supplement include the Ag­riculture Marketing Au­th­ority, which was allocated $5.6 million.

The funds will be used to support the marketing of agriculture commodities for farmers in rural areas.

The Infrastructure Development for Market Ac­cess program was allocated $1m to cover assi­s­tance for infrastructure development such as the construction of pack ho­uses and cool storage facilities for processors and farmer organisations.

One of the main areas the program addresses is key value chain issues affecting farmers, especially small holder farms in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Government's demand driven programs have also received allocations during the budget. They are:

* Rural and outer islands program — $1.5m;

* Export promotion program — $1m;

* Food security program — $1m;

* Crop extension services — $1m;

* Livestock extension services — $0.8m;

* Agriculture research — $1m;

* Land clearing — $1.5m;

* Flatland development — $0.5m;

* Farm access roads — $2.5m;

* Construction of a new agronomy lab — $1.3m;

* Purchase of equipment for chemistry lab — $0.4m;

* Nadi River Flood Rehabilitation Project — $10m;

* Drainage and flood protection — $7m;

* Drainage subsidy — $3m;

* Purchase of dredgers — $3m;

* Sugarcane infield drainage scheme — $2m;

* Maintenance of irrigation schemes — $1.5m;

* Watershed management — $1.4m; and

* Maintenance of drainage — municipal councils: $1.3m.