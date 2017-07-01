Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$10m allocated for native land

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 01, 2017

ANOTHER $10 million has been allocated for native land development by Government in the 2017/2018 National Budget.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this was in addition to the $10m allocation given in last year's budget.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), the iTaukei Minister and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was in Yadua in Nadroga, in Saweni, Vuda, Wairabetia in Lautoka to commission the development of these native land," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a new native land development would receive funding from Government in Namara, Tailevu.

In his official address, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum announced a few other benefits for the iTaukei community.

He said village headmen would also receive assistance from Government in the form of allowances.

He said the allowances would be increased by 15 per cent. According to the 2017/2018 National Budget estimates, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs would be allocated $13.2m.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  2. 15 qualify
  3. Debt level to rise
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Massive state borrowing
  6. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  7. Union rejects budget
  8. Chief mourned
  9. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)