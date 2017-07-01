$10m allocated for native land

/ Front page / News

ANOTHER $10 million has been allocated for native land development by Government in the 2017/2018 National Budget.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this was in addition to the $10m allocation given in last year's budget.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), the iTaukei Minister and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was in Yadua in Nadroga, in Saweni, Vuda, Wairabetia in Lautoka to commission the development of these native land," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a new native land development would receive funding from Government in Namara, Tailevu.

In his official address, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum announced a few other benefits for the iTaukei community.

He said village headmen would also receive assistance from Government in the form of allowances.

He said the allowances would be increased by 15 per cent. According to the 2017/2018 National Budget estimates, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs would be allocated $13.2m.