$4m to benefit 3167 sugarcane growers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 3167 sugarcane growers who did not benefit from Government's earlier $10.2 million support will benefit from the $4m allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE 3167 sugarcane growers who did not benefit from Government's $10.2 million support — to cover farmers debts in the fourth cane payment —have a reason to smile, thanks to a $4m allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the revelation during the budget address in Parliament on Thursday night.

"Government had earlier this year provided $10.2m for sugarcane farmers to the fourth cane payment to pay for deductions," he said.

"Those farmers who did not benefit from this payment will receive $4m in the 2017-2018 budget.

"The assistance will go to 619 farmers in the Lautoka mill area, 1012 farmers in Rarawai mill area, 1355 Labasa farmers and 180 farmers in the Penang area.

"A total of 3167 farmers will be assisted."

The revelation is expected to be a huge boost to the 3167 growers.

During a recent three-week survey of the Western Division cane belt area by The Fiji Times, productive farmers who had kept abreast of debts had said they were disappointed in the manner in which the $10.2m had been doled out.

The announcement by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to bring some level of satisfaction to farmers who produce in excess of 200 tonnes of cane per season.