Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FNPF's casino licence

Margaret Wise
Saturday, July 01, 2017

GOVERNMENT has decided to grant an exclusive casino licence to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement in the national budget address onThursday night.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the new casino would be constructed near the Fiji Marriott Momi Bay convention centre in Nadi.

He said the casino would draw tourists which would " also pull in higher returns for its 340,000 members".

Meanwhile, Government is giving $33.6m to Tourism Fiji for direct marketing costs and rebranding.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the grant to Tourism Fiji over the years had paid handsome dividends in promoting Fiji as a tourism destination

"One of the most important markets for tourist destinations is the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) market, we want to compete in that market in a very substantive manner," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"For example, the new conference centre at Momi Bay will provide us a facility to host large groups like the Asian Development Bank at a meeting in 2019."

He said the event in Japan this year drew 5000 participants.

"About $4m has been set aside for preparatory works in hosting the convention," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  2. 15 qualify
  3. Debt level to rise
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Massive state borrowing
  6. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  7. Union rejects budget
  8. Chief mourned
  9. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)