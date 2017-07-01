FNPF's casino licence

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has decided to grant an exclusive casino licence to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement in the national budget address onThursday night.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the new casino would be constructed near the Fiji Marriott Momi Bay convention centre in Nadi.

He said the casino would draw tourists which would " also pull in higher returns for its 340,000 members".

Meanwhile, Government is giving $33.6m to Tourism Fiji for direct marketing costs and rebranding.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the grant to Tourism Fiji over the years had paid handsome dividends in promoting Fiji as a tourism destination

"One of the most important markets for tourist destinations is the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) market, we want to compete in that market in a very substantive manner," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"For example, the new conference centre at Momi Bay will provide us a facility to host large groups like the Asian Development Bank at a meeting in 2019."

He said the event in Japan this year drew 5000 participants.

"About $4m has been set aside for preparatory works in hosting the convention," he said.