Project for crop insurance

Shayal Devi
Saturday, July 01, 2017

GOVERNMENT is working closely with the Reserve Bank of Fiji on a new and innovative project to explore the introduction of crop insurance in Fiji.

This was announced by Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address on Thursday night.

"In this regard we are evaluating the Indian model of crop insurance," he said.

"This is where the farmer and Government would share the premium cost for agricultural crops like sugar cane, rice, dalo, yaqona, ginger and vegetables."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said $350,000 had been allocated for these purposes and studies regarding the project would commence in the next few weeks.








