LOCAL Government, Hou­sing and Environment, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar says the 2017-2018 National Budget is a "win-win situation" for all Fijians.

Mr Kumar said the budget was one that would take every Fijian forward, improving their daily lives.

"I haven't heard or seen this type of budget during my lifetime," he said.

"Normally when we have budgets, there are some winners and there are some losers."

"But in this budget, everybody is the winner."

The ministry's budget allocation for 2017-2018 totals to $134.2million, comprising of $61.7m for operating expenditure, $69.2m capital expenditure and VAT of $3.3m.

Mr Kumar said the allocation of $527.5million to the Fiji Roads Authority comprised $26.8m for operating expenditure and $500.8m for capital expenditure.

"The allocation that we have for Fiji Roads Authority is what that we have asked for and we are happy that allocation has been given to us," he said.