Education vote

Aqela Susu
Saturday, July 01, 2017

THE Education Ministry welcomed the move by Government to recognise teachers' contribution towards the nurturing of Fijian children.

Education Minister Dr Ma­hendra Reddy made the comment after the announcement of the education sector's allocation of $964.5m in the 2017/2018 National Budget. The allocation makes up 22 per cent of the overall National Budget for the next financial year and marks an increase of $223.8m from their allocation in the last financial year. Out of this, $490.1m is allocated for the ministry for the next financial year, compared with their allocation of $432m in the last financial year.

"We are very pleased and excited with the education budget about delivering the plans that we have. The plans that we have started two years, we want to consolidate that," Dr Reddy said.

"We are rewarding our teachers so that they are recognised for their hardwork. There is actually dual recognition, their pay will increase by around 14 per cent and secondly they don't have to pay tax because most of the teachers' salaries are below $30,000."

"Overall we are looking at a very exciting year next year."

Dr Reddy also thanked teachers for their hardwork in ensuring that children's dreams were realised.








