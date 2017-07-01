Game changer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar addresses the media after the 2017 National Budget announcement in Parliament on Thursday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A HUGE increase in the Health and Medical Services Ministry's 2017-2018 National Budget will allow it to lift its game and deliver better services to Fijians.

Content with the increase, Health Minister Rosy Akbar said the increase came with a lot of expectations.

In the budget announcement, the ministry's allocation increased by $77 million to $321.2m.

"I am very happy from what we have got," Ms Akbar said.

"We have got this through thorough consultation with the Ministry of Economy."

Ms Akbar said she was happy with the increase in nurses' salaries.

"I am very pleased with the increases of the salaries of my staff, the nurses, and the allied health workers.

"Again, the increase comes with my expectations as well as the expectations of the public.

"The huge increase will allow us to lift our game and better deliver the services of the ordinary Fijians."

In the budget, Government maintained its free medicine program of $10m for households whose income are less than $20,000.

It has provided $42m for the purchase of drugs and medical equipment such as vaccines, X-ray materials, medical consumables, prosthetic materials, beddings and linens.

In the new financial year, 350 new doctors would be recruited through a budget of $24.6m.

An allocation of $500,000 has been budgeted to accommodate the expenses of visiting overseas medical teams, who will tour the country to perform specialised medical services and conduct internship training.

Government announced the outsourcing of health services as part of its reform of the industry to improve auxiliary services in public hospitals and health centres.

About $3.3m will be paid for the outsourcing of cleaning and security services for existing and new health facilities.

About $2.3m is provided for the charter of aircraft to accommodate the rising demand for emergency evacuation services in rural and maritime regions.

A further $1.3m has been allocated to cover the costs of Fijian patients being referred overseas for life-threatening surgeries and medical services. Government has increased allocation for kidney dialysis treatment.