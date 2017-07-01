$148.8m for police

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho (left) and Deputy Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Brigadier Mohammed Aziz at Parliament after the national budget announcement on Thursday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE people of Fiji have the right to demand better services from the Fiji Police Force following an increase in their budget allocation in the 2017/2018 National Budget, says Police Commissioner Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The force has been allocated $148.8m for the next financial year, an increase of $17m from the last financial year.

In his national budget address, the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum said the additional funds were to equip the force with radio systems and forensic equipment.

A total of $150,000 has also been allocated to strengthen the capacity of the force to conduct more internal investigations.

Their budget has also seen the provision of 230 more vehicles and 150 new motor cycles to strengthen their mobility.

According to their 2017/2018 budget allocation, the job evaluation exercise (JEE) for police officers will be fully implemented from August 1.

The force will also have an overall increase in salaries with a budget allocation of $15.5m.

Mr Sayed- Khaiyum announced that the pay salary increases would range from 11.5 per cent to 20.5 per cent.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said this had been long overdue.

"I am certainly happy and I know this is a big morale booster for the Fiji Police Force in terms of pay emoluments. The huge increase has been long overdue, the Government of the day has seen that and we are thankful to them for that," he said.

"It demands further output from us. Does it demand the public to warrant output? Certainly yes! Does it demand more hardwork from the Police? Certainly!

"We will surely look at how we can best deliver that value service with Government's support with the budget that they have provided for us.

"We have more vehicles to deliver that service," he said.