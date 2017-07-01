Union rejects budget

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the 2017-2018 National Budget on Thursday night. Picture: FILE

THE Fiji Trades Union Congress has rejected the 2017-2018 National Budget.

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony labeled it "an attempt to mislead people without giving the people the full picture of the state of affairs."

"Firstly we reject the token increase in minimum wage for majority of workers in Fiji," he said.

"An increase of minimum wage from $2.32 to $2.68 is no relief to workers who live in extreme poverty. This brings the weekly wage to $117.92 gross a week. Deduct FNPF and this comes to $108.49 a week.

"The poverty line as it stands is at $202 a week (Ministry of Poverty Alleviation)."

Mr Anthony said the FTUC saw nothing in the budget that was designed to lift the very poor out of poverty.

"It is unfortunate that the people who need assistance most are the very ones who are being ignored.

"This budget simply increases the inequality between the haves and the have-nots.

"These people do not need a decrease in duty levels for health bars. They need to put decent food on the table for their families."

Mr Anthony said the increase in tax threshold from $16,000 to $30,000 also did nothing for very low income earners.

"These are workers who do not have a formal employment contract but are self-employed or employed in the informal sector.

"The people who live in villages and rural areas are also in this category.

"The budget has totally disregarded them and has made no attempt to address the social protection floor for these people.

This budget exposes the power and influence of the rich on the Government of the day. Much has been made out about lifting the tax threshold to $30,000.

"It has been said and repeated that those earning less than $30,000 pay no tax.

"This is a blatant lie. Every citizen in Fiji pays 9 per cent VAT on any purchase they make.

"This is a consumption tax which the poor pay entirely from what they earn as they do not have the ability to save.

"The increase in the tax threshold does not benefit the poor and needy in our society," said Mr Anthony.