A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader

/ Front page / News

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has strongly refuted claims by Opposition parties that the 2017/2018 National Budget is an election budget.

In an interview after the budget announcement on Thursday night, he said when Government made the announcement, it meant work in progress.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was unfortunate that the Opposition came up with these kinds of responses.

"Frankly, the Opposition is completely subsumed and consumed by elections. It's not, of course, an election budget," he said.

"Election is not necessarily going to be held in the next financial year.

"It can be held in the next financial year.

"These are the kinds of pedestrian responses you get from the Opposition. Frankly, I think they have no concrete response."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said all the policies in the budget were planned for by Government in the last two to three years and they were based on sound economic management.

"They don't understand sound economic management. You have Opposition Members going out and saying we will make VAT exempted.

"How is this sound economic management?

"We have good economists in the Opposition, they would know when we have VAT exempt items there is a huge range of areas.

"That you not only just lose revenue, but there is a lot of stealing from the system.

"Isn't it better to have a more robust system or revenue collection increases, but you are able to give targeted assistance," he said.