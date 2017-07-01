Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Rabuka: Unrealistic and desperate

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 01, 2017

FORMER prime minister and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka described the 2017-2018 National Budget as "desperate and unrealistic".

Responding briefly to the budget announcement on Thursday night, Mr Rabuka said it was important for people to weigh the two sides of the budget.

"What we have to do is to weigh up the two sides of the budget, the expenditure side and the revenue side and look at the so-called progress in development aspect of the budget and what we can afford," he said.

"So the real aspects of the budget, the revenue and weigh up against the current budget the operational cost of running Fiji.

"Secondly the development cost and the capital works and thirdly the debt servicing and that is how much of our budget goes to debt servicing."

Mr Rabuka said the huge allocation to the education sector was normal because it depicted the population increase in Fiji.

He said it was important to look at the per capita issue of the budget.








