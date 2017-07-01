Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'A typical vote buying exercise'

Nasik Swami
Saturday, July 01, 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has labelled the 2017-2018 National Budget as "a typical vote buying exercise".

In an interview, Ro Teimumu said some of the issues such as the pay for civil servants, nurses and teachers that government addressed in the budget on Thursday should have been addressed several years ago.

She said the hard working civil servants, nurses and doctors deserved a pay rise long time ago.

"This is something they have been crying out for since a long time because their conditions are not good at all," she said.

"In fact it had gone backwards — it is something that we need to look more closely at and how these terms and conditions will be addressed following the salary increment."

Ro Teimumu also outlined bringing in more dialysis machines into the country would not solve the issue of the high cost of treatment that was offered locally.

"Kidney dialysis machines, we had addressed it in the previous Parliament sittings — it is something that could have been addressed long ago."

She said what the Government should have addressed was the high cost of consumables for dialysis treatment.

Ro Teimumu said even though it was an election budget, Fijians were smart enough to make the right decision come the 2018 poll.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  2. 15 qualify
  3. Debt level to rise
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Massive state borrowing
  6. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  7. Union rejects budget
  8. Chief mourned
  9. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)