/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has labelled the 2017-2018 National Budget as "a typical vote buying exercise".

In an interview, Ro Teimumu said some of the issues such as the pay for civil servants, nurses and teachers that government addressed in the budget on Thursday should have been addressed several years ago.

She said the hard working civil servants, nurses and doctors deserved a pay rise long time ago.

"This is something they have been crying out for since a long time because their conditions are not good at all," she said.

"In fact it had gone backwards — it is something that we need to look more closely at and how these terms and conditions will be addressed following the salary increment."

Ro Teimumu also outlined bringing in more dialysis machines into the country would not solve the issue of the high cost of treatment that was offered locally.

"Kidney dialysis machines, we had addressed it in the previous Parliament sittings — it is something that could have been addressed long ago."

She said what the Government should have addressed was the high cost of consumables for dialysis treatment.

Ro Teimumu said even though it was an election budget, Fijians were smart enough to make the right decision come the 2018 poll.