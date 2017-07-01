'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman

/ Front page / News

NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) leader, Professor Biman Prasad, has labelled the 2017-2018 National Budget as an election budget that is full of promises and lies.

Prof Prasad said the budget had "a lot of good politics and bad policies".

"The FijiFirst Government is clearly electioneering. It is more politics than economics. It is a budget of the good, the bad and the ugly, it is a budget of the haves and not the have-nots," he said.

"For example, in this budget Government through the Minister for Economy has raised excise duty by 15 per cent on cigarettes and alcohol, despite the Minister for Economy announcing in last year's budget that the increase imposed last year would be in place for three years.

"If this example is a yardstick, then, we can expect further flip-flops and betrayal of promises," he said.

Prof Prasad said as expected, Government had increased social pension and welfare or family assistance allowances, including allowances for people with disabilities.

He also welcomed provision of subsidies on weedicides and fertilisers for canegrowers, but said, this should also had been extended to other agricultural farmers.

"Agriculture and the dairy industry have been badly neglected.

"The increase of tax threshold to $30,000 from $16,000 is also welcomed, but there is nothing for those who were already below the threshold of $16,000.

"There is simply nothing for them.

"Government hasn't addressed the rising cost of living. The plastic bag tax of 10 cents is going to hurt our poor and ordinary people because businesses will pass this to consumers."