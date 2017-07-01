/ Front page / News

FIJI Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has labelled the 2017/2018 National Budget announced by the Minister for Economy and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on Thursday night as an election budget.

In a statement, he claimed, the budget for the next financial year was one that flaunted the allocation of big monies to different sectors, but Fijians needed to see how these funding would actually trickle down.

"What we see here is an election budget with a lot of money being thrown around to impress the voters, increasing allowances for the poor, catering for the handicapped, increasing the tax threshold etc," he said.

"But, in fact, the budget is absolutely silent on any real long-term measures to tackle the roots of poverty through increasing employment particularly for our youth, bringing down the cost of food and other living costs."

Mr Chaudhry said the increase in the tax threshold from $16,000 to $30,000 would not benefit the ordinary Fijian workers because about 65 per cent of Fijian workers earned below poverty line wages.

He said the increase to the National Minimum Wage from $2.32 an hour to $2.68 an hour was an insult to workers because it was not enough to meet the basic needs of the ordinary worker.

"It is unacceptable that civil servants are being forced to convert to yearly contracts in return for pay increases promised in the Budget.

"The $60m allocated for affordable housing through the Reserve Bank of Fiji, will not assist people on lower incomes.

"On the sugar industry, it is not clear whether the subsidies on fertilisers and weedicides are a one-off concession for the 2018 election or whether they were designed to stay in place.

"The increase of $700m in revenue seems to be a book balancing exercise to match a similar increase in expenditure. This is improper practice and distorts the real picture."