Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber received this from a regular contributor.

"Many years ago when I was still living in Wailekutu, we used to swim at the bridge near the cement factory. The bridge was one lane.

"We would come and sit on the railings and when tourists came along, they would take photos of us diving into the water and gave us 50 cents.

"Four of us sharing the 50 cents was big money, we would go to the shop at Kalekana and buy lots of sweets.

"One day a bottle seller's truck came along and went on to the bridge.

"A nice car was speeding towards the bridge, they met in the middle.

"The driver of the flash car got off and said, 'Hey bro, road courtesy dictates that you wait because I was on the bridge first'.

"The bottle seller sat on the railings with us and was silent.

"Then bottle seller said, 'Sir I'm sorry, my truck's reverse gear is bad'.

"Flash car says, 'Oh why didn't you tell me'.

"He reversed and the truck went to the other side and flash car owner said good bye and zoomed away.

To our surprise the truck reversed on to the bridge and the driver said, 'Nice car that fellah has, but old truck has smart driver'.

"Then we went away laughing."