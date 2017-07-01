Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Debt level to rise

Monika Singh
Saturday, July 01, 2017

PUBLIC debt is expected to be $5.2 billion this year, the Ministry of Economy's 2017-2018 Budget Supplement states.

It is 47.5 per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP) or the total value of all goods and services we produce in a year. The estimated GDP for this year is $10.9b.

The $4.3b budget announced by Minister of Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on Thursday has a net deficit — excluding loan repayments — of $499m or 4.5 per cent of GDP. While our budget deficit over the next three years is expected to decrease to 2.5 per cent of the GDP, our debt will actually rise to $5.8b in 2019-2020.








