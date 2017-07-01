15 qualify

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mathias Taukave performs during round two of the Kaila! Star Search at Village 6 cinemas in Suva on Thursday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE search for the 2017 Kaila! star is now down to 15 talents.

These 15 finalists will compete in the Kaila! Star Search quarter-final at Village 6 cinemas in Suva on July 13.

The show started with 25 talents and after two rounds of competition, is now reduced to 15 finalists.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said as the show finale drew closer, the competition was expected to get tougher.

"As the artistes progress, they know that the competition will get tougher and we have stressed to them that it is only going to get tougher from here and they'll have to bring in their A game," he said.

