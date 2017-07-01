Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

15 qualify

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, July 01, 2017

THE search for the 2017 Kaila! star is now down to 15 talents.

These 15 finalists will compete in the Kaila! Star Search quarter-final at Village 6 cinemas in Suva on July 13.

The show started with 25 talents and after two rounds of competition, is now reduced to 15 finalists.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said as the show finale drew closer, the competition was expected to get tougher.

"As the artistes progress, they know that the competition will get tougher and we have stressed to them that it is only going to get tougher from here and they'll have to bring in their A game," he said.

* The names of the quarter-finalists are on Page 22 of today's edition with more pictures of Thursday night's event.








