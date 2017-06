/ Front page / News

Update: 7:17PM ATAMA Vunibola had all smiles on his face after he won a gold medal in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase final in the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship.

The championship is being held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

He said he was happy with the performance.

"I feel good to win a gold medal in front of the fans," Vunibola said.