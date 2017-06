/ Front page / News

Update: 7:13PM PETERO Veitaqomaki won a gold medal in the Under-18 men 800 metres final at the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship this afternoon.

He clocked a time of 1:57.65 to finish ahead of Patrick Leahy of Australia who finished with a time of 1:57.91.

Meanwhile, Samuel Gouverneur of New Zealand finished third with a time of 1:58.13.