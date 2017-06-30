Fiji Time: 10:00 PM on Friday 30 June

2017-2018 Budget: Investment critical in water infrastructure

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 7:10PM THE $56.5million increase in the Water Authority of Fiji's 2017-2018 budgetary allocation reflects the Government's seriousness towards improving an infrastructure critical to delivering basic clean water and sanitation services.

The most welcomed $306.9million allocation, announced last night by Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, comprises $89.5m operating costs and $217.4m for capital expenditure.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said given the projected steady economic growth, more significant investments in Fiji's water and sewerage infrastructure would be needed to keep up with that growth.

He said the new budgetary allocation added momentum for further progress as WAF drove towards achieving its strategic objectives.

WAF supplies drinking water and wastewater services to more than 148,000 residential and non-residential metered customers, reaching more than 800,000 people, including those in outer islands. 








