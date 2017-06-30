Fiji Time: 10:00 PM on Friday 30 June

Fiji Airways launch Adelaide flight

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 6:18PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways' much-anticipated inaugural Adelaide flight departed Nadi International Airport this afternoon.

This flight marks the launch of Fiji Airways' new non-stop service between Nadi and Adelaide, South Australia.

The new route marks the fourth direct service from Australia and the first new route in this market in 10 years, with the full service airline already flying non-stop from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Fiji Airways' managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said this was an exciting day for Fiji Airways because it marked its expansion and growth in its most significant market, after Fiji.  

"We are thrilled to now have a connection with South Australia, and along with getting more Fijians to experience that wonderful part of Australia - and having easier accessibility to friends and family there - we are looking forward to welcoming more South Australians to our beautiful home," Mr Viljoen said in a statement issued this evening.  

Regional director Australia for Tourism Fiji Hal Caldwell said the direct services to Nadi from Adelaide meant more Aussies beyond the eastern seaboard would easily be able to experience Fiji, "which we're really excited about". 

Fiji Airways currently flies twice daily from Sydney, daily from Brisbane and five times a week from Melbourne, with onward connections to San Francisco, which was recently extended to year round, Los Angeles and Honolulu. 

The airline also codeshares with Qantas for passengers wishing to travel from other Australian capital cities.








