Qiliho advises against iTaukei expression

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public and private organisations who graduated from the Boat Masters Course pictured here with Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and MSAF CEO John Tunidau. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:58PM POLICE officers and representatives from various private and public institutions who attended a two-week boat masters course were reminded that only fishes were dwellers of the sea.

Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho made the comment as he strongly urged the participants not to let the usual iTaukei expression of 'iko na kai wai' be used as a justification to disregard the rules of safety out at sea.

The course, put together by the Fiji Police Force and facilitated by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, was attended by 41 Police officers and 40 people from various private and public institutions, as well as members of the general public.

"The completion of this course has given you the skills and knowledge to operate a boat as well as the maintenance aspects of it," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"For some of you, you will be ferrying passengers to their respective port of calls, and for our officers, we will be able to attend to reports in the outer islands.

"When you have returned to your normal duties, you must never lose sight of the need to protect the most important asset that will be under your responsibility and care, your life and the lives of others."

The course was designed to teach the essentials of how to operate and maintain a boat or vessel, as well as the vital safety aspects of providing services out at sea or along inland waterways.