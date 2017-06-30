Fiji Time: 10:00 PM on Friday 30 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Kepa calls it electioneering

NASIK SWAMI
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 4:59PM OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa says the 2017-2018 National Budget is "a good electioneering budget for the Government".

In an interview, Ro Teimumu said the budget, announced by Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, targeted certain areas of the population where majority of the votes for the FijiFirst party could be pulled from.

She said some of the issues such as the pay for civil servants, nurses and teachers that Government addressed in the budget yesterday should have been addressed several years ago.

Ro Teimumu said the hard working civil servants, nurses and doctors deserved a pay rise a long time ago.

She said even though it was an election budget, Fijians were smart enough to make the right decision come the 2018 polls.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Your budget
  2. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president
  3. Mushroon back to win 5000m gold for Fiji
  4. State spending up by $950m
  5. School expels six
  6. $60 million for affordable housing
  7. Government debt stands at $4.5b
  8. 2017-2018 Budget: Increases for sugar actors
  9. Agriculture Ministry receives $86.3m
  10. INFRASTRUCTURE BUDGET

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Saune leads mergers and acquisitions at ATH Saturday (24 Jun)