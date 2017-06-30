2017-2018 Budget: Kepa calls it electioneering

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa says the 2017-2018 National Budget is "a good electioneering budget for the Government".

In an interview, Ro Teimumu said the budget, announced by Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, targeted certain areas of the population where majority of the votes for the FijiFirst party could be pulled from.

She said some of the issues such as the pay for civil servants, nurses and teachers that Government addressed in the budget yesterday should have been addressed several years ago.

Ro Teimumu said the hard working civil servants, nurses and doctors deserved a pay rise a long time ago.

She said even though it was an election budget, Fijians were smart enough to make the right decision come the 2018 polls.