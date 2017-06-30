McKee extends contract with FRU

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM VODAFONE Flying Fijians head coach John McKee has extended his contract with the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) till the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

FRU chairman Commander Francis Kean said the extension of McKee's contract was in the best interest of Fiji Rugby.

He said retaining McKee would ensure continuity and build confidence in the Flying Fijians continued improved performance.

Kean also recognised the support from Government through the Fiji National Sports Commission (FNSC) and also the support from World Rugby.