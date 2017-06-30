Raiwaqa youth group advocate healthy living

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:52PM THE Raiwaqa 'Inside Out' Youth group organised a sports day in their community to celebrate the National Sports and Wellness Day at their courts along Milverton Road today.

Inside Out Youth group board member Joseph Kean said they were also advocating on healthy living.

"Our sports day is based on health and well-being, and promoting a healthy lifestyle," Kean said.

He said they also wanted to get the community together while a majority of them were at home on holiday.

"We have teams in the youth category, kaji clubs and parents group, just a way for everyone to participate and have fun."

He said their aim was to organise a holistic fun day and at the same time advocate on healthy living.