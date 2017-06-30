Taiwan medical team schedule free surgeries

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The surgeons from Cathay General Hospital during free surgeries in Labasa last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:06PM FREE thyroid goiter surgeries will be conducted at the Labasa hospital next week by experts of the visiting Taiwan Mobile medical team.

The team will conduct surgeries and training from Monday July 3 to Friday July 7.

A statement from the Trade Mission of Republic of China (Taiwan) confirmed that the team comprised Dr Hsin-Tien Tsai (general surgery), Dr Leh-Kiong Huon, Dr Ming-Hsu Chen (ENT doctors), two nurses and one coordinator from the Cathay General Hospital, a prestigious private hospital in Taiwan.

The mission stated the team would conduct a consultation clinic from Monday afternoon (July 3) through to Friday July 7 at the Labasa hospital.

Thyroid goiter surgeries will be performed at the Labasa hospital from July 4-7.

Patients with conditions including thyroid goiter and ear, nose and throat (ENT) problems are urged to contact the surgical unit at the Labasa hospital for an appointment.