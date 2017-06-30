Peace monument for Pacific regionalism: Dame Taylor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image RAMSI commended for its successful and enduring partnership. Picture: SUPPLIED/PIFS

Update: 3:32PM THE RAMSI peace monument that had its dedication ceremony at the Central Police Station in the Solomon Islands yesterday is a monument to Pacific regionalism.

In her remark to dedicate the monument, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat secretary general Dame Meg Taylor said as the monument was a dedication to RAMSI, and its successful and enduring regional partnership, it was for both the people of the Solomon Islands and more widely for the people of the Pacific Islands Forum.

She added the monument also paid tribute to the men and women of the participating Police Force who have died during their service in RAMSI.