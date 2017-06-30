2017-2018 Budget: Thumbs up to increased tax threshold

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Expenditure for salaries and wages are expected to increase in the 2017-3018 financial year. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:38PM FIJI'S consumer watchdog has welcomed the announcement of increased tax threshold in the 2017-2018 Budget.

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar said the increase in income tax threshold from $16,000 to $30,000 and the minimum wage rate from $2.32 to $2.68 was the best news for majority of Fiji's working population.

"... Less tax means people will have more take-home pay. The 2017-2018 budget initiatives will certainly trigger consumer spending, which is needed for positive growth of the economy as a whole," Mrs Kumar said.

"It is a fact that more money in consumers' pockets means more spending and consequently, more business for traders, hence, ultimately positive economic growth."

She commended the heavy focus towards improving the quality of lives of ordinary Fijians.

Ms Kumar added the stricter monitoring of prices by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCA) and Fiji Commerce Commission would also ensure the Government's intention to reduce the cost of goods and services was passed onto consumers.

She also encouraged consumers to be part of the solution by coming up with cases where VAT or duty that had been wrongfully charged to them.