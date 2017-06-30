Fiji Time: 4:18 PM on Friday 30 June

Vunidakua residents host kids to lunch

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 2:17PM COMMUNITY members of Vunidakua Settlement in Cunningham celebrated the National Sports and Wellness Day in their own fashion by hosting their kids to a sports day and lunch in their community hall earlier today.

Vunidakua elder Taniela Walesi said it was an opportune time for them to do something together as a community.

"Our program for today was not only for promoting healthy living but also emphasise mainly on harmonious communal living," Walesi said.

He wished all Fijians on behalf of the people of Vunidakua Settlement a very happy National Sports and Wellness Day.








