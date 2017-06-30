Fiji Time: 4:18 PM on Friday 30 June

Rugby stars on anti-drug awareness campaign

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 2:08PM FIJI sevens rugby players Joeli Lutumailagi and Samisoni Viriviri surprised students and teachers of Christian Mission Fellowship Primary School on Thursday as the two stars joined in the commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Day.

The two special constables with the Fiji Police Force had accompanied the community policing team from the Southern Division, raising awareness on the dangers of drug abuse, and concerns of young involved in drug-related offences.

Addressing the students, SC Viriviri encouraged students to work towards their dreams, saying: "Once you've set your goal in life, focus and work hard and don't let things like substance abuse distract you from your achieving your dream."

SC Lutumailagi also encouraged the students to develop their talents.

"I know some of you have talents in other fields so you must never be afraid to use them because we can't all be lawyers or doctors so don't be discouraged if you don't do well as there are always other opportunities available," he said.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said as they marked the day, "we want you to know that we care about you as the future leaders of Fiji and we want you to know all about the devastating effects of drug use as we don't want you to get caught in the vicious cycle".








