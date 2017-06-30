Holiday promotes physical activity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Glorious netters during the Olympic fun day run in Lautoka today. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 1:48PM HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar opened the National Sports Day at Churchill Park in Lautoka by calling on every Fijian to make exercise and healthy lifestyles a part of their daily routine.

"Cabinet approved this public holiday in 2014 to promote physical activity and sports as an essential part of healthy living," Ms Akbar said.

"It is common knowledge that physical exercise is good for mind, body and spirit.

"However, our real challenge is to participate and find the time to make physical activity a part of our daily lives.

Today's event was themed 'Fiji - Let's get Moving More'.

?This morning, you join Fijians in two other major centres in Suva and Labasa; and 50 other small centres around Viti Levu and Vanua Levu participate in physical activities.

?I thank the Fiji Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee for organising the fun run as part of our celebrations of Olympic Day.?