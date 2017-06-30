Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Friday 30 June

Health is critical: President Konrote

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 1:34PM FIJIAN president Jioji Konrote said the 2017/2018 national budget would benefit the nation.

He made the statement as he officially opened the Olympic Day fun run at Albert Park in Suva earlier today.

"The new Budget will continue to build on Fiji's economic growth," Mr Konrote said.

"And a positive and consistent economic growth means that all Fijians can improve their socio-economic status. It means that we can all continue to focus on what is important to our lives. 

"On this occasion, we have gathered in numbers this morning to emphasise the point that our health is critical to living a fulfilling life."

More than 250 people turned up at the fun run.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, together with FASANOC, arranged a number of sporting activities where the national sporting federations organised some mini games.

The event was held simultaneously in Lautoka and Labasa.








