Tui Cakau reappointed SODELPA president

LITIA CAVA
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 1:31PM TUI Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has been reappointed as the President of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

He was voted in during the party's annual general meeting held at Epworth House Hall in Suva today.

Ratu Naiqama received an enormous vote of support from members and supporters of the party, recording nil objections.

During his address, Ratu Naiqama acknowledged the support of the party and stressed the importance of unity.

Members of the media were asked by party general secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi to leave the venue after the reappointment.








