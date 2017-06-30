Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Friday 30 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Private GPs discuss NCDs and public services

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 1:28PM ONE of the largest gatherings of private general practitioners gathered at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa in Sigatoka today for the Fiji College of General Practitioners annual general meeting.

AGM organiser Dr Ram Raju said local private doctors and international delegates were part of this year's meeting.

He said the growth of the number of attendants for the annual discussions indicated the strong interest in Fiji's private medical services.

He said issues such as non-communicable diseases and private and public services were among the topics of discussion over the two-day meeting.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Your budget
  2. State spending up by $950m
  3. School expels six
  4. 2017-2018 Budget: Increases for sugar actors
  5. Government debt stands at $4.5b
  6. Agriculture Ministry receives $86.3m
  7. INFRASTRUCTURE BUDGET
  8. $77m budget increase
  9. $60 million for affordable housing
  10. Service turnover tax drops by 4pc

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Saune leads mergers and acquisitions at ATH Saturday (24 Jun)