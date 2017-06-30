Private GPs discuss NCDs and public services

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:28PM ONE of the largest gatherings of private general practitioners gathered at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa in Sigatoka today for the Fiji College of General Practitioners annual general meeting.

AGM organiser Dr Ram Raju said local private doctors and international delegates were part of this year's meeting.

He said the growth of the number of attendants for the annual discussions indicated the strong interest in Fiji's private medical services.

He said issues such as non-communicable diseases and private and public services were among the topics of discussion over the two-day meeting.