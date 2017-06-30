Fiji Time: 4:18 PM on Friday 30 June

2017-2018 Budget: Allocation eases heavy load

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 1:14PM THE 2017-2018 Sports budget allocation has lifted some heavy loads off stakeholders in terms of hosting special sporting events, international meets, incentives, and conventions and exhibitions (MICE).

Fiji National Sports Commission executive manager Peter Mazey made this comment as he welcomed the sporting initiatives offered by the Ministry of Economy.

He said the removal of the duties on the material that would be brought in for hosting events would really help them out a lot, enabling them to focus on other areas.

"Sports and youth have done very well out of this budget, I can assure you," Mazey said.








