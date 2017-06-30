2017-2018 Budget: Increases for sugar actors

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:06AM THE 2017-2018 National Budget has seen increases for all the key actors in the sugarcane industry -growers, the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Ministry.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced a budget of about $60 million for the Sugar Ministry - an increase from the $27.5m allocated last year.

However, the biggest winners are the farmers with an increase in allocation from $9m in 2016-2017 to $15.4m in fertiliser subsidy in the 2017-2018 financial year.

"Government is increasing the fertiliser subsidy from $14.09 to $25.59 per 50kg bag at a cost of $15.4m, an increase of nearly $6m," said Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

"With this assistance, farmers will only pay $20 a bag instead of $31.50 a bag that they are currently paying."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also announced for the very first time, $6.3m to subsidise the cost of products to control weeds and raise cane yield.

"This is the first time such a subsidy is being provided and again it will reduce the costs to individual farmers.

"There is an increased budget of $15.4m under the sugar cane development and farm assistance program to increase cane replanting and production.

"Under this program, grants are provided to farmers to defray the cost of replanting in fallow land and also for ratoon restoration.

"With this funding support, we expect 2000 hectares of new cane and over 9000 ha of ratoon crop."

The increase in fertiliser subsidy and addition of a weedicide subsidy for the first time plus increased allocation in cane planting support will bring relief to the country's 13,000 sugarcane growers.

These issues were the most pressing - as revealed by farmers during a recent three-week survey of the Western Division sugar cane belt area by The Fiji Times.