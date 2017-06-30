Fiji Time: 4:18 PM on Friday 30 June

Government debt stands at $4.5b

Monika Singh
Friday, June 30, 2017

Update: 11:04AM GOVERNMENT debt stood at $4.5 billion at the end of July 2016 and is expected to decrease further by 42.7 per cent by the end of next month.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Economy's 2017/2018 National Budget Supplement released yesterday.

The decline in debt position is mainly attributed to the increase in economic growth and lower fiscal deficits.

In contrast, the Government's external debt is expected to increase to $1.4b by the end of next month because of an anticipated increase in the drawdowns from Emergency Loan Recovery Facility.

As of July 2016, global bonds comprised 33 per cent of the total external debt portfolios, bilateral loans constituted 46 per cent and multilateral loans 21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Government's expenditure on wages and salaries are expected to increase to $1035.7 million in the 2017/2018 budget as a result of the salary adjustments from the recent Civil Service Job Review exercise.  

Expenditures for salaries and wages averaged $800m in the past three years.








